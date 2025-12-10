Austrian court rejects Ukraine tycoon's US extradition

World News
10-12-2025 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Austrian court rejects Ukraine tycoon&#39;s US extradition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Austrian court rejects Ukraine tycoon's US extradition

An Austria court announced Wednesday that it has rejected the extradition to the United States of Ukrainian tycoon Dmytro Firtash on bribery charges, the latest twist in a long-running legal saga.

Vienna's Higher Regional Court said in a statement that it decided on December 9 to dismiss as "inadmissible" the latest appeal by prosecutors in the case, saying its decision was final.

AFP

World News

court

rejects

Ukraine

tycoon's

extradition

LBCI Next
Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials
US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's request to extradite suspect linked to Beirut Port blast

LBCI
World News
2025-10-26

Austrian chancellor rejects talk of Israel Eurovision ban

LBCI
World News
2025-12-08

Germany's Merz says 'sceptical' about some details of US plan for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-11-25

US Army secretary's talks with Russia on Ukraine 'going well:' Spokesman

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:42

M23 advance in DRC a 'middle finger' from Rwanda to the US: Burundi Minister

LBCI
World News
07:31

Burundi closes border with DR Congo after new M23 advance: Security officials

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

US imposes sanctions tied to Sudan conflict

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Mexico President confident of deal with US on water dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-29

US to cut military presence in Europe: Romania

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-15

Leaked Epstein correspondence shows politically sensitive links resurfacing ahead of US elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-29

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
World News
2025-11-17

Kurdish PKK militants say have withdrawn from key area of north Iraq: Statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Lebanon's FM renews invitation for Iranian counterpart to meet in a neutral third country

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:01

MP Gemayel says weapons are being used to intimidate the Lebanese interior

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Lebanon-Syria judicial meeting in Damascus described as “not positive” by Syrian source

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

UN Peacekeepers fired upon by Israeli army tank near Blue Line, no injuries reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

PM Salam writes in ‘’Financial Times’’: International community must pressure Israel, support Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Greek Airlines flight bound for Tel Aviv briefly enters Lebanese airspace: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More