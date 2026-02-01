Death toll from Swiss New Year bar fire rises to 41

A teenager injured in a New year's fire that engulfed a bar in a Swiss ski resort has died in hospital, taking the death toll from the disaster to 41, the local public prosecutor announced Sunday.



"An 18-year-old Swiss national died at a hospital in Zurich on January 31," the Wallis canton's public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud said in a statement.



"The death toll from the fire at Le Constellation bar on January 1, 2026 has now risen to 41."



AFP