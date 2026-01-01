Mamdani, leftist opponent of Trump, sworn in as New York mayor

Zohran Mamdani, the young upstart of the U.S. left, was sworn in early Thursday to take over as New York mayor for a four-year term sure to see him cross swords with President Donald Trump.



The 34-year-old Democrat took his oath of office at an abandoned subway stop under City Hall just after midnight to take the helm of the United States’ largest city. He will be New York's first Muslim mayor.



AFP



