Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
10
o
South
15
o
Swiss investigators identify 24 people killed in bar blaze
World News
04-01-2026 | 05:29
Swiss investigators identify 24 people killed in bar blaze
Authorities investigating a New Year's blaze in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana have identified 24 of the 40 people killed, including 11 minors and six foreign nationals, police said Sunday.
Local police, who had already identified eight Swiss victims, announced they had identified 10 more Swiss nationals -- four women and six men aged 14 to 31, as well as two 16-year-old Italians, a 39-year-old Frenchman, a 16-year-old dual national of Italy and United Arab Emirates, an 18-year-old Romanian and an 18-year-old Turk.
The blaze also left 119 people injured.
AFP
World News
Swiss
Investigators
Killed
Bar
Blaze
