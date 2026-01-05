All dead, injured in Swiss fire disaster now identified: Police

05-01-2026 | 08:22
All dead, injured in Swiss fire disaster now identified: Police
All dead, injured in Swiss fire disaster now identified: Police

Swiss police announced Monday they had now identified all 116 people wounded in the devastating fire in a bar in Crans-Montana during New Year celebrations, revising the number down from 119.

"All the victims injured have been identified," the Wallis cantonal police said in a statement, after having already identified the 40 killed. The police added that 83 injured people were still in the hospital.

World News

​Switzerland

Police

Crans-Montana

