Trump says will sue New York Times over unfavorable opinion poll

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will sue The New York Times for publishing an opinion poll that found steadily sliding support from voters for the Republican right-winger.



"The Times Siena Poll... will be added to my lawsuit against The Failing New York Times," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "They will be held fully responsible for all of their Radical Left lies and wrongdoing!"



The New York Times/Siena University poll published Thursday found only 40 percent of Americans approve of Trump -- in line with multiple other polls showing declining support a year into his second term.



AFP



