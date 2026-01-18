News
NATO alliance at stake in US tariff row over Greenland, Danish FM
World News
18-01-2026 | 12:23
NATO alliance at stake in US tariff row over Greenland, Danish FM
The NATO alliance is at risk from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threat on NATO allies backing Denmark against his goal to seize control of Greenland, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Sunday.
The global geopolitical order "as we know it" and NATO's "future" were at stake, he said during a visit to Norway -- one of the countries also targeted by Trump's threat.
"I have no doubt there is strong European support" for Denmark in the row, he told a news conference, adding that Europe was stronger "when we collectively show muscle".
AFP
Countries threatened by Trump Greenland tariffs 'stand united': Statement
Previous
