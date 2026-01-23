Danish PM to meet with Greenland counterpart in Nuuk

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will travel to Greenland's capital Nuuk on Friday for talks with her counterpart there, following Donald Trump's climbdown from his threats to seize the Arctic island.



Frederiksen wrote on X that she would travel to Nuuk from Brussels, where she held talks early Friday with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who reached a purported deal with Trump in Davos this week about Greenland, the details of which remain scant.



AFP