Danish PM says in Greenland to show 'support' in 'difficult time'
World News
23-01-2026 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Danish PM says in Greenland to show 'support' in 'difficult time'
Denmark's prime minister, who is visiting Greenland, said Friday she was there to show "support" as the autonomous Danish territory faces a "very difficult time", with U.S. President Donald Trump demanding control of it.
"I'm here to show the strong support Danes have for Greenlanders. It's a very difficult time, everyone can see that," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters in Greenland's capital Nuuk, where she was meeting her Greenlandic counterpart Jens-Frederik Nielsen.
AFP
World News
Greenland
'support'
'difficult
time'
Next
US sanctions Iran's 'shadow fleet' over crackdown on protesters
Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE
Previous
