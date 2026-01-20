Trump confirms he invited Putin to join 'Board of Peace'

02:04
Trump confirms he invited Putin to join &#39;Board of Peace&#39;
Trump confirms he invited Putin to join 'Board of Peace'

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed Monday he had invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to join his "Board of Peace."

"Yes, he's been invited," Trump told a reporter in Florida who asked if he had asked Putin to join the body.''

World News

confirms

invited

Putin

'Board

Peace'

Over 5,000 Kyiv homes without power after Russian attack: Mayor
EU chief says told US Congress delegation of 'need to respect Greenland sovereignty'
