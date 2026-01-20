News
Over 5,000 Kyiv homes without power after Russian attack: Mayor
World News
20-01-2026 | 02:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 5,000 Kyiv homes without power after Russian attack: Mayor
A Russian aerial attack overnight on the Ukrainian capital has left thousands of homes without heating in minus 14C temperatures, mayor Vitali Klitschko said Tuesday.
"After this attack, 5,635 residential buildings are without heating," he said on Telegram, adding that a large part of the city was without running water.
AFP
World News
5,000
homes
without
power
after
Russian
attack:
Mayor
