U.S. President Donald Trump mocked Emmanuel Macron at Davos Wednesday, taking aim at sunglasses his French counterpart wore a day earlier for health issues and accusing him of playing tough over pharmaceutical price negotiations.



"I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses -- what the hell happened? But I watched him sort of be tough" over his hesitation to raise drug prices to be more in line with U.S. rates, Trump said in an address to the economic forum.



"I said, 'Emmanuel you've been taking advantage of the United States for 30 years with prescription drugs. You really should do it, and you will do it,'" Trump said.





AFP