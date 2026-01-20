Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM

Denmark's leader said Tuesday that Europe would have no choice but to respond if a trade war started, following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs threat on countries opposing his plans to take over Greenland.



"As Europe, if anyone starts a trade war against us -- which I really cannot recommend -- we must of course respond. We are compelled to do so," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Denmark's parliament during a question-and-answer session.



"We have never sought any conflicts," Frederiksen added.



AFP