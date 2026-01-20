Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM

World News
20-01-2026 | 07:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Europe must respond if trade war kicks off: Danish PM

Denmark's leader said Tuesday that Europe would have no choice but to respond if a trade war started, following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs threat on countries opposing his plans to take over Greenland.

"As Europe, if anyone starts a trade war against us -- which I really cannot recommend -- we must of course respond. We are compelled to do so," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Denmark's parliament during a question-and-answer session.

"We have never sought any conflicts," Frederiksen added.

AFP

World News

respond

trade

kicks

Danish

LBCI Next
Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'
Police clash with pro-Kurd protesters on Turkey-Syria border: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace

LBCI
World News
2025-11-24

German leader says Europe must consent to any Ukraine peace plan

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-27

Iran president says US, Israel, Europe waging 'total war' on country

LBCI
World News
2025-10-25

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:42

Macron tells Davos of a 'shift towards a world without rules'

LBCI
World News
06:53

Police clash with pro-Kurd protesters on Turkey-Syria border: AFP

LBCI
World News
06:25

Zelensky says invited to Trump's 'Board of Peace'

LBCI
World News
06:17

China's vice premier tells Davos world cannot revert to 'law of the jungle'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-03

Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration

LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Israel’s FM: US invited us to join the Board of Peace

LBCI
Middle East News
08:27

Syria Kurdish official says in communication with Israel and open to support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More