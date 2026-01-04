Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

Middle East News
04-01-2026 | 07:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel &#39;stands in solidarity&#39; with Iranians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel stood in solidarity with the people of Iran as protests rocked several cities in the Islamic republic this week.

"We stand in solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom, liberty and justice," Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting.

"It is very possible that we are standing at a moment when the Iranian people are taking their destiny into their own hands," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

Solidarity

Iranians

LBCI Next
Yemeni government accuses separatists of Aden restrictions
Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Netanyahu says Israel is open to 'peace treaties' with Arab, Muslim countries

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

LBCI
World News
07:04

Netanyahu says Israel supports 'strong' US action in Venezuela

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Netanyahu says Trump 'greatest friend' Israel ever had in the White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
10:08

Yemeni government accuses separatists of Aden restrictions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29

Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-02

New Year’s Eve incident: Lebanon arrests man over public indecency at a Beirut restaurant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-01

Ceasefire monitoring meeting next week limited to military level, sources say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-18

One killed, three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack: Israel emergency service

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanese Army carries out security raids, arrests 44 across multiple regions

LBCI
Middle East News
13:04

Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Oil-rich, cash-poor: Inside Venezuela's resource paradox

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Lebanese diaspora in Venezuela remains safe amid uncertainty

LBCI
Middle East News
07:19

Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

LBCI
World News
11:35

Large part of Maduro's security team killed in US action-Venezuela: Defense minister

LBCI
Middle East News
07:08

Rights group says at least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More