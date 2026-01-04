Netanyahu says Israel 'stands in solidarity' with Iranians

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel stood in solidarity with the people of Iran as protests rocked several cities in the Islamic republic this week.



"We stand in solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom, liberty and justice," Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting.



"It is very possible that we are standing at a moment when the Iranian people are taking their destiny into their own hands," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.







AFP