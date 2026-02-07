US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios

07-02-2026 | 06:03
US plans meeting for Gaza 'Board of Peace' in Washington on February 19: Axios

The White House is planning the first leaders meeting for President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace" in relation to Gaza on February 19, Axios reported, citing a U.S. official and diplomats from four countries that are on the board.

The plans for the meeting, which would also be a fundraising conference for Gaza reconstruction, are in early stages and could still change, Axios reported.

The meeting is planned to be held at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, the report added, noting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on February 18, a day before the planned meeting.



Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

US

Meeting

Gaza

Board of Peace

Washington

Axios

