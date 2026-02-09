US Vice President Vance heads to Armenia, Azerbaijan to push peace, trade

World News
09-02-2026 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Vice President Vance heads to Armenia, Azerbaijan to push peace, trade
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US Vice President Vance heads to Armenia, Azerbaijan to push peace, trade

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan this week to push a Washington-brokered peace agreement that could transform energy and trade routes in the strategic South Caucasus region.

His two-day trip to Armenia, which begins later on Monday, comes just six months after the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders signed an agreement at the White House seen as the first step towards peace after nearly 40 years of war.

Vance, the first U.S. vice president to visit Armenia, is seeking to advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a proposed 43-kilometre (27-mile) corridor that would run across southern Armenia and give Azerbaijan a direct route to its exclave of Nakhchivan and in turn to Turkey, Baku's close ally.

"Vance's visit should serve to reaffirm the U.S.'s commitment to seeing the Trump Route through," said Joshua Kucera, a senior South Caucasus analyst at Crisis Group.

"In a region like the Caucasus, even a small amount of attention from the U.S. can make a significant impact."

The Armenian government said on Monday that Vance would hold talks with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and that both men would then make statements, without elaborating.

Vance will then visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday and Thursday, the White House has said.

Under the agreement signed last year, a private U.S. firm, the TRIPP Development Company, has been granted exclusive rights to develop the proposed corridor, with Yerevan retaining full sovereignty over its borders, customs, taxation and security.

The route would better connect Asia to Europe while - crucially for Washington - bypassing Russia and Iran at a time when Western countries are keen on diversifying energy and trade routes away from Russia due to its war in Ukraine.

Russia has traditionally viewed the South Caucasus as part of its sphere of influence but has seen its clout there diminish as it is distracted by the war in Ukraine.

Securing U.S. access to supplies of critical minerals is also likely to be a key focus of Vance's visit. TRIPP could prove a key transit corridor for the vast mineral wealth of Central Asia - including uranium, copper, gold and rare earths - to Western markets.

Reuters

World News

United States

JD Vance

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Caucasus

LBCI Next
EU condemns Israel's West Bank control measures
53 migrants dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:33

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-20

Foreign Ministry: UAE president accepted the US invitation to join the Board of Peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-02

US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Lebanese President Aoun heads to Spain on official two-day visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN

LBCI
World News
08:53

Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
08:33

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV

LBCI
World News
07:17

Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:47

Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More