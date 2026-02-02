News
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
02-02-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US-Iran diplomacy in focus as US envoy heads to Israel
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Less than 24 hours after details emerged of talks held in Washington by Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, and amid growing discussion of possible U.S.-Iran negotiations that could take place in Turkey, U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff is due to arrive in Tel Aviv on Tuesday for meetings with senior Israeli officials.
The visit comes at a moment when it has become increasingly clear in Israeli assessments that Zamir failed to persuade Washington of the risks posed by pursuing a diplomatic track with Iran, particularly as the issue of Iran's ballistic missile program was not placed at the center of those discussions.
According to Israeli officials, Witkoff is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Zamir, and senior figures from the security and intelligence services, with Iran at the top of the agenda.
Israeli officials are expected to argue against Turkey playing a mediating role in any negotiations between Washington and Tehran, which they see as problematic. They also anticipate that the U.S. envoy will reiterate the same message Zamir heard in Washington: that the United States intends to move forward with negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
Israel has previously been informed that the United States opposes involving the Israeli air force in any potential U.S. strike on Iran should negotiations fail, citing broader Middle East considerations.
During the expected meetings, Israeli officials plan to present Witkoff with updated intelligence assessments on Iran's strengthening ballistic missile capabilities and air defense systems, as well as the relocation of missile batteries from eastern to western Iran.
On that basis, Tel Aviv is seeking U.S. guarantees that would allow Israel to strike Iran's ballistic missiles even if a diplomatic agreement is reached.
At the same time, some Israeli and regional observers have warned that what they describe as President Donald Trump's "carrot and stick" approach toward Iran could ultimately heighten risks for Israel rather than reduce them.
Middle East News
US
Iran
Diplomacy
Envoy
Israel
