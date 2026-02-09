53 migrants dead or missing in shipwreck off Libya: UN

The U.N. migration agency on Monday said 53 people were dead or missing after a boat capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast. Only two survivors were rescued.



"The vessel overturned north of Zuwara, Libya, on February 6. Only two Nigerian women were rescued during a search-and-rescue operation by Libyan authorities," the International Organization for Migration said in a statement, adding that one of the survivors said she lost her husband, and the other said "she lost her two babies in the tragedy."



AFP



