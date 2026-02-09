Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia

World News
09-02-2026 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog&#39;s visit to Australia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia

Thousands gathered across Australia on Monday to protest over the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on a multi-city trip aimed at expressing solidarity with Australia's Jewish community following a deadly mass shooting last year.

Herzog is visiting Australia this week following an invitation from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the aftermath of the December 14 shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach that killed 15.

The visit has attracted the ire of some people in Australia, who accuse Herzog of being complicit in civilian deaths in Gaza. Pro-Palestine groups have organized protests in cities and towns across the country on Monday evening.

In Sydney, thousands gathered in a square in the city's central business district, listening to speeches and shouting pro-Palestine slogans.



Reuters
 

World News

Protest

Israeli

President

Isaac Herzog

Visit

Australia

LBCI Next
US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV
UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-12

Trump asked Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, Israeli president's office says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-19

Syria condemns Israeli PM's visit to country's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-06

EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

LBCI
World News
2026-01-13

EU summons Iran's ambassador in Brussels over protest crackdown

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:51

90 civilians killed in drone strikes on Sudan's Kordofan in two weeks: UN

LBCI
World News
08:53

Somalia signs defense agreement with Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
08:33

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Armenia: State TV

LBCI
World News
06:59

UK PM Starmer's communications chief quits amid Epstein scandal fallout

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

PM Salam condemns Israeli abduction of Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Iran warns of 'deep distrust' with US despite talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15

Trump cools war fears as region braces for escalation: Is Iran really getting a ‘second chance’?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:01

Tripoli mayor calls for urgent action after building collapse: 6 dead, 7 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

PM Salam: Government ready to aid evacuated residents, warns against political exploitation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:34

Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Four survivors among eight rescued from Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:47

Israeli strike in Yanouh targets vehicle, hits alleged Hezbollah member

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Three killed, including child and father, in Yanouh strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:25

Israeli unit infiltrates southern Lebanon, abducts Islamic Group member

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s president monitors rescue efforts after Tripoli building collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More