Australian leaders on Tuesday urged calm and called on protests to remain peaceful after clashes between police and demonstrators opposing Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia erupted in Sydney.



Police said 27 people were arrested, including 10 for allegedly assaulting officers, after violence broke out on Monday evening when police moved in to clear thousands of protesters who had gathered near Sydney's town hall.



Protesters including an opposition lawmaker said on Tuesday they had been assaulted by officers.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was "devastated" by the violence and urged protesters to express their views peacefully.



"Australians want two things. They don't want conflict brought here. They want killing to stop, whether it's Israelis or Palestinians, but they do not want conflict brought here," Albanese told radio station Triple M.



"The causes are not advanced by these sorts of scenes - they are undermined."







Reuters