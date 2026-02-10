Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit

World News
10-02-2026 | 07:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President&#39;s visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Australia urges calm after violent clashes in Sydney during Israeli President's visit

Australian leaders on Tuesday urged calm and called on protests to remain peaceful after clashes between police and demonstrators opposing Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia erupted in Sydney.

Police said 27 people were arrested, including 10 for allegedly assaulting officers, after violence broke out on Monday evening when police moved in to clear thousands of protesters who had gathered near Sydney's town hall.

Protesters including an opposition lawmaker said on Tuesday they had been assaulted by officers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he was "devastated" by the violence and urged protesters to express their views peacefully.

"Australians want two things. They don't want conflict brought here. They want killing to stop, whether it's Israelis or Palestinians, but they do not want conflict brought here," Albanese told radio station Triple M.

"The causes are not advanced by these sorts of scenes - they are undermined."



Reuters
 

World News

Australia

Calm

Violent

Clashes

Sydney

Israel

President

Visit

LBCI Next
Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok
Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

EU urges 'restraint' after clashes in Syria's Aleppo: Spokesman

LBCI
World News
2026-02-09

Thousands protest over Israeli President Herzog's visit to Australia

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-14

Netanyahu says Australia 'poured oil on fire of antisemitism' before Sydney attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-19

Syria condemns Israeli PM's visit to country's south

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:11

US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Azerbaijan after Armenia visit

LBCI
World News
08:46

Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

LBCI
World News
06:24

Russia detains third suspect over attempt to kill general, Interfax news agency says

LBCI
World News
05:45

Netanyahu says will discuss 'first and foremost' Iran with Trump on US visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

Rubble and promises: Lebanon’s PM tours southern towns as reconstruction questions linger

LBCI
World News
08:46

Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More