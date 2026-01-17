Several thousand people demonstrated in the capital of Greenland on Saturday against President Donald Trump's plans for the U.S. to annex the Danish autonomous territory.



The protesters -- including the territory's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, waving a Greenlandic flag -- chanted slogans and traditional Inuit songs under light rain.



Many of them wore caps with the slogan "Make America Go Away" -- a riff on Trump's MAGA brand -- an AFP reporter saw.



