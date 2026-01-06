EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

Lebanon News
06-01-2026 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU&#39;s von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa, will travel to the Middle East, specifically Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, on January 8 and 9, 2026.

On 9 January, they will meet the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, in Beirut.
 

Lebanon News

President

Ursula von der Leyen

Costa

Visit

Lebanon

EU

LBCI Next
From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-03

EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-11-26

EU will back Ukraine 'every step of way' until peace: von der Leyen

LBCI
World News
2025-11-23

EU's central role must be 'fully reflected' in Ukraine peace plan: Von der Leyen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

Lebanon's FM invites EU ambassadors to visit Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Lebanese Economy Minister opens legal case against generator violators

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Lebanese army targets major drug traffickers in Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-26

Lebanese Army conducts raid Baalbek in coordination with military intelligence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli airstrikes hit southern and western Lebanon ahead of key security talks—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Syria’s border villages to displacement in Lebanon: Inside Hermel’s Imam Ali camp

LBCI
Middle East News
11:59

African Union calls on Israel to revoke its recognition of Somaliland

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
13:40

Syria, Israel to set up joint cell under US on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More