Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
Lebanon News
06-01-2026 | 10:07
EU's von der Leyen and President Costa to visit Lebanon on January 9
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, António Costa, will travel to the Middle East, specifically Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, on January 8 and 9, 2026.
On 9 January, they will meet the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, in Beirut.
Lebanon News
President
Ursula von der Leyen
Costa
Visit
Lebanon
EU
