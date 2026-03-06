Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP

06-03-2026 | 06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP

Ukrainian military personnel are expected to arrive in the Gulf soon to help countries there fend off Iranian drone attacks, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP on Friday.

"The arrival of Ukrainian military personnel in the Persian Gulf is expected in the near future," the source told AFP, cautioning that talks were still underway to "determine how to make this happen" and that: "Right now everything is being decided."

AFP

