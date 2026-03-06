France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on Friday that roughly 50 French vessels are currently stranded in the Gulf, with eight more in the Red Sea, as Paris works to gather support for an international coalition to secure maritime navigation in the region.



Tabarot told French media, “There are about 50 ships—52 to be exact—in the Gulf waters, and eight ships in the Red Sea. We are in constant contact with their crews, as some of these vessels have French sailors on board.”



Reuters