News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
World News
06-03-2026 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France: Around 50 French ships stuck in Gulf
French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on Friday that roughly 50 French vessels are currently stranded in the Gulf, with eight more in the Red Sea, as Paris works to gather support for an international coalition to secure maritime navigation in the region.
Tabarot told French media, “There are about 50 ships—52 to be exact—in the Gulf waters, and eight ships in the Red Sea. We are in constant contact with their crews, as some of these vessels have French sailors on board.”
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Around
French
ships
stuck
Next
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Hundreds of ships drop anchor in Middle East Gulf as US war on Iran escalates: Reuters
0
World News
2026-03-02
France is ready to help Gulf countries targeted by Iran
World News
2026-03-02
France is ready to help Gulf countries targeted by Iran
0
Middle East News
2026-02-02
Rafah crossing to process 50 people in each direction in first days: Egypt state-linked media
Middle East News
2026-02-02
Rafah crossing to process 50 people in each direction in first days: Egypt state-linked media
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Lebanon News
2026-02-15
Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
World News
06:04
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
0
World News
01:47
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war
World News
01:47
South Korea discusses with US using missile defense system in Iran war
0
Middle East News
01:37
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
Middle East News
01:37
Investigation suggests US responsibility for attack on school in Iran: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
13:19
Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:19
Macron urges sides to prevent new war in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Hezbollah says will confront Israeli-American 'aggression,' will not surrender
0
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Lebanon's fuel prices rise
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000
Lebanon News
2026-03-04
Social Affairs Minister: 42 shelters still available as displaced top 83,000
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
MEA adjusts flights for March 6
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
MEA adjusts flights for March 6
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
16:47
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
2
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli army issues immediate evacuation warning for Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
Lebanon News
14:52
US message to Lebanon: Assert state sovereignty and address armed groups — details
4
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
5
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
Middle East News
10:15
Israel far-right minister warns Beirut suburb faces devastation like Gaza
6
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
Lebanon News
01:22
Israeli army claims it carried out overnight strikes on headquarters and ten high-rise buildings housing Hezbollah military infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:21
Lebanese government bans all activity by Iran Guards in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
16:07
Lebanon says 123 killed, 683 wounded in Israeli strikes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More