Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says only 'unconditional surrender' of Iran will end war
World News
06-03-2026 | 09:08
Trump says only 'unconditional surrender' of Iran will end war
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender" as the only acceptable outcome to end hostilities, while promising to help rebuild the country's economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.
"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding that his intention was to "MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)."
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Tehran
Next
Iranian attacks on civilians won't go unanswered: CENTCOM commander
Ukraine military drone experts due in Gulf soon: senior Ukraine official to AFP
Previous
Our visitors readings
