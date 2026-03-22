US envoy Witkoff says progress made in talks with Ukraine on ending war with Russia

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed on Sunday that progress had been made during talks with Ukraine on ending the war with Russia, a goal President Donald Trump pledged to achieve when he took office 14 months ago.



Witkoff wrote on X that the two-day talks in Florida focused on narrowing remaining gaps and addressing outstanding issues, noting progress on a key humanitarian matter.



The report added that Trump has repeatedly pressured Ukraine to make concessions to end the war that began in February 2022.



Reuters