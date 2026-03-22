Paris will be 'heart of resistance' against right in 2027 vote: Mayor-elect

Leftist Emmanuel Gregoire, who pollsters predicted was elected mayor of Paris Sunday, said the French capital would resist the right and far right in the lead-up to next year's presidential polls.



"Paris will be the heart of the resistance against this alliance of the right, which seeks to take away what we hold most precious and fragile: the simple joy of living together," Gregoire said after projections landed from the second-round runoff of local elections.



AFP