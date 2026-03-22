Paris will be 'heart of resistance' against right in 2027 vote: Mayor-elect

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22-03-2026 | 16:58
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Paris will be &#39;heart of resistance&#39; against right in 2027 vote: Mayor-elect
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Paris will be 'heart of resistance' against right in 2027 vote: Mayor-elect

Leftist Emmanuel Gregoire, who pollsters predicted was elected mayor of Paris Sunday, said the French capital would resist the right and far right in the lead-up to next year's presidential polls.

"Paris will be the heart of the resistance against this alliance of the right, which seeks to take away what we hold most precious and fragile: the simple joy of living together," Gregoire said after projections landed from the second-round runoff of local elections.

AFP

World News

'heart

resistance'

against

right

vote:

Mayor-elect

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