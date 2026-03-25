French army chief to hold talks with other military leaders on Strait of Hormuz

A French military official said on Wednesday that Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces Fabien Mandon will soon hold a technical video conference with chiefs of staff from countries willing to contribute to reopening maritime navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.



The official added that the meeting will not concern the U.S. position on the matter and will remain within a defensive framework.



France has repeatedly stated that it will not participate in any military operations until tensions in the region ease.



Reuters





