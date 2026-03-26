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Trump says Iran 'better get serious soon' in US talks
World News
26-03-2026 | 07:07
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Trump says Iran 'better get serious soon' in US talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran "better get serious soon" in U.S. talks to end the Middle East war.
Iranian negotiators are "'begging' us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won't be pretty!"
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