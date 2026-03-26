South Africa disinvited by France to G7 summit: South African presidency tells AFP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disinvited by France to the G7 summit in the French town of Evian in June because of U.S. pressure, the South African presidency told AFP Thursday.



"We've learnt that due to sustained pressure, France has had to withdraw its invitation to South Africa to attend the G7 meeting," Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson to the president, told AFP.



"We are told that the Americans threatened to boycott the G7 if South Africa was invited," he said.







AFP