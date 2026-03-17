Trump says Britain's Starmer made 'big mistake' not supporting US in Iran

World News
17-03-2026 | 12:36
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Trump says Britain&#39;s Starmer made &#39;big mistake&#39; not supporting US in Iran
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Trump says Britain's Starmer made 'big mistake' not supporting US in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has made the wrong choice in not supporting Washington over war in the Middle East.

"He hasn't been supportive, and I think it's a big mistake," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "I'm disappointed with Keir -- I like him, I think he's a nice man, but I'm disappointed."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Britain's

Starmer

'big

mistake'

supporting

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