US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'

World News
26-03-2026 | 11:20
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US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region &#39;safer&#39;
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US says killing of Iran navy commander makes region 'safer'

The U.S. military on Thursday said an Israeli airstrike that killed the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' navy "makes the region safer."

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), added in a statement that every Iranian serving in the IRGC navy should "abandon their post and return home to avoid further risk of unnecessary injury or death."


AFP
 

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