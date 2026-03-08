News
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Lebanon News
08-03-2026 | 09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced several flight cancellations, schedule changes, and additional flights for Monday, March 9, 2026, due to the closure of airspace in several countries across the region amid ongoing developments.
The airline said it will cancel its two regular Dubai flights scheduled for March 9, ME428/429 and ME426/427, and instead operate a charter flight between Beirut and Dubai under numbers ME1428/1429. The flight will depart Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport at 5:55 a.m. local Beirut time and depart Dubai at 1:30 p.m. local time. Passengers whose bookings were previously canceled will be able to rebook on this flight without paying any additional fees.
MEA also announced an additional flight to Istanbul under number ME1265 on the same day, departing Beirut at 6:30 p.m. local time.
The return flight from Larnaca to Beirut scheduled for Monday, March 9 (ME262), has been postponed to Tuesday, March 10, with a new departure time of 8:00 a.m. Cyprus time.
Meanwhile, the return flight from Cairo to Beirut scheduled for Monday (ME307) has been canceled. Affected passengers will be able to rebook on the afternoon Cairo flight ME305, departing at 3:30 p.m. local Cairo time.
The airline also said it adjusted the departure times of morning flights to Amman and Cairo, as well as both the morning and evening flights to Riyadh scheduled for March 9.
To view the schedule, click
here.
