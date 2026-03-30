American University in Armenia stops in-person teaching over Iran threat

World News
30-03-2026 | 05:00
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American University in Armenia stops in-person teaching over Iran threat
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American University in Armenia stops in-person teaching over Iran threat

The American University of Armenia said Monday all classes would move online after reported Iranian threats to target American universities in West Asia.

"Due to the threat made by Iran to target American universities in West Asia and the Middle East, all AUA classes on Monday, March 30, will be held fully online," the university said in a statement, adding that it had received no direct threats and stressing there was no cause for alarm, calling the move "a precautionary measure."

AFP

World News

Armenia

American University of Armenia

Iran

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