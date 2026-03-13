News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says struck over 200 targets in Iran in past day
Middle East News
13-03-2026 | 02:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says struck over 200 targets in Iran in past day
Israel's military said Friday it had struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran in the last day, including missile launchers and defense systems.
It said fighter jets carried out "20 wide-scale strikes" that targeted "ballistic missile launchers, defense systems, and weapon production sites."
AFP
Middle East News
struck
targets
Next
Saudis down drone targeting Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter: Defense ministry
Israeli military says struck Hezbollah command posts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-02-05
Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Israel says struck 'dozens' of Iran targets including Tehran security sites
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Israel says struck 'dozens' of Iran targets including Tehran security sites
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Israel army says struck major Iran military compound in Tehran
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Israel army says struck major Iran military compound in Tehran
0
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Israel army says struck Iran military, intelligence offices in Tehran
Middle East News
2026-03-02
Israel army says struck Iran military, intelligence offices in Tehran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:45
Axios: Trump tells G7 leaders that Iran is “on the verge of surrender”
Middle East News
05:45
Axios: Trump tells G7 leaders that Iran is “on the verge of surrender”
0
Middle East News
05:32
Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV
Middle East News
05:32
Massive explosions heard in central Tehran: State TV
0
Lebanon News
04:42
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah-linked financial assets and weapons depots across Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:42
Israeli army claims it struck Hezbollah-linked financial assets and weapons depots across Lebanon
0
Middle East News
03:24
Financial Times: US consumed “years” of ammunition stockpiles in war with Iran
Middle East News
03:24
Financial Times: US consumed “years” of ammunition stockpiles in war with Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-17
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
Lebanon News
2026-02-17
Roads blocked in Beirut and Khaldeh in protest over fuel price hike and VAT
0
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
Middle East News
2026-03-11
Deloitte evacuates staff at Dubai office as Iran threatens US, Israel-linked economic targets: AFP
0
Middle East News
02:14
Iran-linked Iraq group says French interests in region are targets
Middle East News
02:14
Iran-linked Iraq group says French interests in region are targets
0
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:12
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for several neighborhoods in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
17:26
Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths
Lebanon News
17:26
Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths
2
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed
Lebanon News
10:57
Israeli strike targets Lebanese University, faculty director killed
3
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel issues urgent evacuation warning for Beirut’s Bachoura neighborhood
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Israel threatens escalation in Lebanon after overnight intelligence failures
5
Lebanon News
13:34
Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University
Lebanon News
13:34
Lebanon’s president condemns Israeli strike on Lebanese University
6
Lebanon News
12:21
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
Lebanon News
12:21
Three killed in Israeli strike on Ain Ebel
7
Middle East News
16:03
Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will
Middle East News
16:03
Netanyahu says warned Beirut to stop Hezbollah, or Israel will
8
Lebanon News
13:20
After Bachoura building targeted, Israeli army says Hezbollah hid millions of dollars beneath it
Lebanon News
13:20
After Bachoura building targeted, Israeli army says Hezbollah hid millions of dollars beneath it
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More