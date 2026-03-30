Spain shuts airspace for US planes involved in Iran war

World News
30-03-2026 | 06:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain shuts airspace for US planes involved in Iran war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Spain shuts airspace for US planes involved in Iran war

Spain's leftist government has closed Spanish airspace to U.S. planes carrying out missions against Iran in addition to denying Washington use of its bases, the defence minister said on Monday.

"The bases are not authorised, and of course neither is the use of Spanish airspace for actions related to the war in Iran," Margarita Robles told journalists, confirming a report by El Pais daily.

AFP

World News

Spain

Airspace

Iran

LBCI Next
Trump again warns Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
American University in Armenia stops in-person teaching over Iran threat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Spain's Sanchez says global citizens shouldn't pay for fallout of Iran war

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-06

FM Araghchi says Iran ready for prolonged war, blames US for bloodshed

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-28

Iran FM says all sites involved in Israel-US operation 'legitimate targets'

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-02

US hit more than 1,250 targets in first 48 hours of Iran war: US military

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:38

Celine Dion announces Paris comeback shows after illness

LBCI
Middle East News
14:25

White House: Iran talks making progress despite public positions

LBCI
Middle East News
14:22

White House expresses 'concerns' over blocking Jerusalem's Catholic leader

LBCI
World News
10:27

US resumes embassy operations in Venezuela

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-02

Ukraine says only hits military targets after Russia claims deadly strike on civilians

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Dubai announces 1 billion dirham economic support package amid Iran war

LBCI
World News
2026-03-11

Trump vows 'great safety' for oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

LBCI
World News
15:38

Celine Dion announces Paris comeback shows after illness

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Lebanon asks Ukrainian embassy to hand over suspect accused of links to Israel’s Mossad

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:24

Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents in Western Bekaa villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

UNIFIL patrol attacked in southern Lebanon, helicopter evacuates wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Israeli strike near Beirut suburbs kills three Hezbollah members: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Judge Bitar concludes Beirut Port blast probe, refers case to top prosecutor: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Iran says ambassador to Lebanon to remain despite expulsion order

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Airstrike hits Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Israeli attack on army checkpoint in South Lebanon kills soldier, wounds five others

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More