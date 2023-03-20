News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kids Power
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
11
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
World
2023-03-20 | 12:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EY's 'paused' split dragged into $2.7 bln London lawsuit
EY’s plans to split its auditing and consulting arms have been dragged into a $2.7 billion lawsuit brought in London by the administrators of troubled hospital operator NMC Health PLC over concerns EY would be unable to pay if it loses the case.
The company, formerly known as Ernst & Young, has been planning to separate its auditing and consulting businesses, though reports this month suggested the move is likely to be paused.
EY – one of the world’s "Big Four" auditors, along with Deloitte, PwC and KPMG – appeared to confirm the pause in court filings released for a hearing at London’s High Court on Monday.
"NMC will be aware from press coverage … that the potential separation under consideration is paused," the document said. EY did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the document.
NMC, which sued EY last year for allegedly failing to identify that NMC’s financial statements were materially misstated between 2012 to 2018, is asking for a court order requiring EY to provide details of the potential split.
Its lawyer Simon Salzedo said in court filings that NMC is concerned that the proposed separation would "reduce EY’s assets and future income", and that EY would be unable to pay $2.7 billion if NMC is successful at trial.
However, EY – which denies any breach of duty to NMC – says it has already agreed to provide relevant information about the potential split to NMC.
EY’s lawyer Thomas Plewman also said in court filings that, as the proposed separation has been paused, the application is "premature and unnecessary".
Judge David Foxton is likely to determine NMC’s application on Tuesday.
Court filings for Monday’s hearing indicate that a trial of NMC’s lawsuit will not begin before October, 2024.
NMC, which used to be listed in London, ran into trouble in late 2019 when short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financials, which led to a sharp fall in its share price. It went into administration the following year after it disclosed more than $4 billion in hidden debt.
Reuters
World
EY
London
Lawsuit
Company
Auditing
Financial
Case
Next
Russia is China's top crude supplier for Jan-Feb; volumes up 23.8% yoy
France's Macron faces another test with parliamentary votes on Monday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million
Variety
2023-03-14
India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million
0
World
2023-03-14
Honeywell company veteran Kapur to replace Adamczyk as CEO
World
2023-03-14
Honeywell company veteran Kapur to replace Adamczyk as CEO
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Silicon Valley Bank Financial in talks to sell itself
Variety
2023-03-10
Silicon Valley Bank Financial in talks to sell itself
0
World
2023-03-03
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
World
2023-03-03
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
World
12:13
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
0
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
World
11:59
US aid worker freed over 6 years after kidnapping in Niger
0
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
World
11:49
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy UK's AlbaCore Capital to expand in private debt
0
World
11:42
Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption - state TV
World
11:42
Venezuelan police arrest mayor, judges, public official for corruption - state TV
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
2023-03-13
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
0
Variety
10:01
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
Variety
10:01
Startup behind Stable Diffusion releases AI system for generating videos from text
0
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
0
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
3
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
4
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
5
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
6
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
7
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
Variety
09:16
Jordan-based company to start producing "Made in Lebanon" electronic devices following agreement with Lebanese University
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:58
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store