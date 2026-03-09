Syrian President says armed forces strengthened along borders, supports Lebanon and Iraq’s measures

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Monday that Syria has coordinated a unified stance with regional countries and reinforced its defensive forces along the borders as a precautionary measure to prevent the conflict from spilling into Syrian territory.



He added that Syria supports the serious steps being taken by the governments of Iraq and Lebanon to keep dangers away from their countries and prevent any escalation toward conflict.



The president also affirmed Syria’s backing of Lebanon’s efforts, led by President Joseph Aoun, to disarm Hezbollah.