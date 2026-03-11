Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah

Lebanon News
11-03-2026 | 12:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Trump comments on Lebanon, says action needed to address Hezbollah

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday commented on Lebanon, saying that Hezbollah “has been a disaster for many years” and that steps need to be taken to address the group’s influence.

“We're working on it very hard. We love Lebanon. We love the people of Lebanon, and we're working very hard,” he added.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Donald Trump

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 634
EU to provide 100 mln euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon, von der Leyen says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-15

Oil prices drop 3% after Trump comments on Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-01-07

Trump says doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Hezbollah says targeted three Israeli bases after strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israel’s UN Envoy: Lebanon must take action against Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
19:45

Israeli airstrike hits Ramleh al-Bayda in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:55

17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:47

MEA says flights operating normally

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:28

Israel weighs major expansion of operations in Lebanon amid security meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:34

Iran military capabilities 'not reduced to zero,' says Macron

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Lebanese Ministry of Education announces closure of public schools, advises private institutions to avoid in-person classes this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More