Lebanese man killed after opening fire on Israelis in US in revenge for brothers’ deaths

A Lebanese man opened fire on Israelis in the United States before being killed at the scene, according to reports.



The man was identified as Ayman Ghazali from the town of Machgharah. He is the brother of Qassem Ghazali and Ibrahim Ghazali, who were killed in an airstrike on the town on March 5.



According to circulating information, Ghazali carried out the shooting in retaliation for the deaths of his two brothers before he was later killed at the scene.