News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
33
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Documentaries
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
34
o
Keserwan
34
o
North
33
o
South
33
o
Bekaa
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait
World
2023-05-27 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Taiwan reports Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait
The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday accompanied by two other ships, Taiwan's defence ministry said, in the latest uptick in military tensions over the island Beijing claims as its own territory.
The ministry said the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, had sailed in a northerly direction around midday through the strait sticking to its median line, which serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.
Taiwan's military closely monitored the group using its own ships and aircraft and "responded appropriately", the ministry said in a short statement.
China's defence ministry did not answer calls seeking comment and the country's armed forces made no mention of the sailing on their official social media channels.
The Shandong participated in Chinese military drills around Taiwan last month, operating in the western Pacific.
In March of last year, the Shandong sailed through the Taiwan Strait, just hours before the Chinese and U.S. presidents were due to talk.
China has continued military activities on a smaller scale around Taiwan after formally ending its war games last month.
On Saturday, Taiwan's defence ministry also said over the previous 24 hours that eight Chinese fighter jets had crossed the strait's median line, something Chinese war planes have been doing on a regular basis since earlier war games last August.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
The government of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen strongly disputes Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.
Reuters
World
China
Aircraft
Carrier
Taiwan Strait
Ships
Taiwan
Military
Tensions
Beijing
Next
APEC trade chiefs agree on more inclusive trade, but no joint statement
Biden sounds hopeful on debt ceiling, Treasury warns of June 5 default
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-07
China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
World
2023-04-07
China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day
0
World
2023-05-20
'War is not an option', Taiwan president says amid China tensions
World
2023-05-20
'War is not an option', Taiwan president says amid China tensions
0
World
2023-05-10
China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
World
2023-05-10
China's aircraft carrier Shandong returns to home port after show of might
0
World
2023-05-05
China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet
World
2023-05-05
China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
World
07:15
Advocacy group says Iran, Taliban fight on border with Afghanistan as sound of gunfire heard
0
World
07:12
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
World
07:12
NATO urges Kosovo to de-escalate tension with Serbia
0
World
06:59
Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever
World
06:59
Pope Francis resumes audiences after fever
0
World
05:59
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy
World
05:59
China will make concrete efforts for political solution to Ukraine crisis -special envoy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-11
CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye
Variety
2023-01-11
CES 2023: 10 tech innovations that caught our eye
0
Middle East
2023-05-23
Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit
Middle East
2023-05-23
Qatar's QIA says has been very active in public and private credit
0
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
0
Variety
2023-04-18
Slim.AI helps developers optimize and secure their containers
Variety
2023-04-18
Slim.AI helps developers optimize and secure their containers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
3
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
4
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
8
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More