Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase
Lebanon Economy
18-11-2025 | 03:24
Lebanon's fuel prices see slight increase
On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 7,000, while that of diesel rose by LBP 9,000, and gas increased by LBP 2,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,450,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,490,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,437,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,070,000
