On Saturday, Lebanon's Foreign Ministry praised the International Court of Justice's decision for an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Rafah and the opening of its land crossing to facilitate aid delivery and to allow international committees to enter and investigate Israeli practices and violations.



The Foreign Ministry considered this decision as an important step to put an end to Israel's attacks and displacement policies.



In addition, this decision, according to the ministry, also aims to initiate a serious political process toward a just solution to the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution, relevant international resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative launched at the Beirut Summit in 2002, which would enhance regional and international peace and security.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community and the United Nations to intensify pressure on Israel to implement this decision and other relevant international legitimacy resolutions.