Germany's Merz says West Bank settlement project 'big mistake'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-03-2026 | 08:59
Germany's Merz says West Bank settlement project 'big mistake'
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday said a new West Bank construction project being pushed by the Israeli government to the east of Jerusalem is a "big mistake".
"The German government urgently calls for such steps to be refrained from," Merz said, claiming that advancing the so-called E1 project would "complicate the two-state solution".
AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
settlement
project
'big
mistake'
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Previous
0
Middle East News
2026-02-11
Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'
Middle East News
2026-02-11
Germany criticizes Israel's West Bank plan as step to 'de facto annexation'
0
World News
2026-02-13
Germany's Merz says culture wars have opened 'rift' between US and Europe
World News
2026-02-13
Germany's Merz says culture wars have opened 'rift' between US and Europe
0
Middle East News
2026-02-11
UN says Israel's West Bank plans would accelerate 'dispossession of Palestinians'
Middle East News
2026-02-11
UN says Israel's West Bank plans would accelerate 'dispossession of Palestinians'
0
Middle East News
2026-02-09
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
Middle East News
2026-02-09
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-27
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-27
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-27
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-27
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill at least five people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israel aims to bring 'permanent demographic change' to West Bank, Gaza: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-02-26
Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza as truce deal staggers
0
World News
2026-03-05
Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike
World News
2026-03-05
Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-03-09
Israeli military says Hezbollah cell targeted in Christian village in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli army claims launching airstrikes on southern suburbs of Beirut to target Hezbollah infrastructure
0
Middle East News
09:19
UAE's Ruwais refinery shut as 'precaution' after drone attack in area: Source to AFP
Middle East News
09:19
UAE's Ruwais refinery shut as 'precaution' after drone attack in area: Source to AFP
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
1
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
Lebanon News
16:33
Israel rejects new French ceasefire initiative in Lebanon: Haaretz
2
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
Lebanon News
15:07
MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will continue until Israel leaves Lebanese land
3
Lebanon News
03:42
Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times
Lebanon News
03:42
Israel expects campaign in Lebanon to outlast conflict with Iran, prepares prolonged offensive against Hezbollah: Sources to Financial Times
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out
Lebanon News
06:30
Mayor of Rmeish to LBCI: Israeli calls demand displaced residents leave town, or everyone will be forced out
5
Lebanon News
07:34
Urgent Israeli warning for residents of southern suburbs of Beirut: Evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
07:34
Urgent Israeli warning for residents of southern suburbs of Beirut: Evacuate immediately
6
Lebanon News
05:31
Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:31
Beirut investigating judge issues arrest warrant for Ali Berro: LBCI sources
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
Beirut hotels respond to security threats, review guest reservations: The details
8
Lebanon News
14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
14:22
Israel issues evacuation warning to residents of Ansariyeh in southern Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
