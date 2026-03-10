Germany's Merz says West Bank settlement project 'big mistake'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-03-2026 | 08:59
High views
0min
Germany's Merz says West Bank settlement project 'big mistake'

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday said a new West Bank construction project being pushed by the Israeli government to the east of Jerusalem is a "big mistake".

"The German government urgently calls for such steps to be refrained from," Merz said, claiming that advancing the so-called E1 project would "complicate the two-state solution".

AFP
Israel Supreme Court freezes foreign aid organizations Gaza ban
LBCI Previous

