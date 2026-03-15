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Eight killed in an airstrike targeting police vehicle in Gaza, medics say
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15-03-2026 | 10:12
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Eight killed in an airstrike targeting police vehicle in Gaza, medics say
An Israeli airstrike that targeted members of the Hamas-run police force killed at least eight people in central Gaza Strip, health officials said on Sunday.
Reuters
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