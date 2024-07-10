News
France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10 | 08:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France says Israeli strikes on Gaza schools 'unacceptable'
France on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent deadly air strikes on schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza, declaring such tactics "unacceptable."
"We call for these strikes to be fully investigated," the foreign ministry said, highlighting a strike on Tuesday at a school near the southern city of Khan Yunis.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Palestinians
School
Attack
Israel
