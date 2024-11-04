News
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
2024-11-04
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
Hamas said Monday it held talks with Fatah in Cairo to discuss the war in Gaza and moves toward a national consensus.
"A meeting was held with the brothers in the Fatah movement at a generous Egyptian invitation. They discussed various national issues, especially the war on Gaza and pathways for national action," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a video message.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Fatah
Cairo
Gaza
Osama Hamdan
UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel officially confirms kidnapping of senior Hezbollah operative in northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:50
Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
11:48
Israeli reservist soldier commits suicide after being called to active duty: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
11:48
Israeli reservist soldier commits suicide after being called to active duty: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
0
Lebanon News
06:32
King Salman Humanitarian Center launches aid project "Kanaf 3" in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:32
King Salman Humanitarian Center launches aid project "Kanaf 3" in Lebanon
