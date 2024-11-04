Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-04 | 13:52
High views
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement
0min
Hamas says held Gaza war discussions with Fatah in Cairo: Video statement

Hamas said Monday it held talks with Fatah in Cairo to discuss the war in Gaza and moves toward a national consensus.

"A meeting was held with the brothers in the Fatah movement at a generous Egyptian invitation. They discussed various national issues, especially the war on Gaza and pathways for national action," senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in a video message.
 
AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Fatah

Cairo

Gaza

Osama Hamdan

UNRWA says Israel ban likely to cause 'collapse' of Gaza aid work
Israel's authorities probe suspected Gaza intelligence leak by Netanyahu aide
LBCI Previous

