Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Middle East News
08-01-2026 | 05:41
Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'
Israel said Thursday that Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah were encouraging but "far from sufficient," after the Lebanese army announced it had completed the first phase of the process.
"The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly, Hezbollah must be fully disarmed," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
"Efforts made toward this end by the Lebanese government and the Lebanese Armed Forces are an encouraging beginning, but they are far from sufficient, as evidenced by Hezbollah's efforts to rearm and rebuild its infrastructure with Iranian support," it added.
AFP
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Benjamin Netanyahu
