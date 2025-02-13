News
Palestinian official says talks secured parties' commitment to Gaza ceasefire implementation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13-02-2025 | 05:14
Palestinian official says talks secured parties' commitment to Gaza ceasefire implementation
A Palestinian official close to the mediation efforts told Reuters on Thursday that talks led by mediators had successfully ensured the parties' commitment to continuing the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza.
Meanwhile, the Israeli military has called up reserve forces in preparation for a possible resumption of fighting in Gaza if the Palestinian group Hamas does not release more Israeli hostages by the deadline set for Saturday.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Official
Mediation
Ceasefire
Israel
Implementation
