News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
The Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson on Sunday issued a new evacuation warning for residents in a building in Gaza City and surrounding tents, as Israel called again for Hamas to surrender.
It was the second warning for the same building and tents housing displaced families in little over 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Evacuation
Warning
Gaza City
Israel
Hamas
Next
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-12
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Israel army issues evacuation warning for parts of north Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-10
Israel army issues evacuation warning for several areas of northern Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Egypt says describing displacement of Palestinians as voluntary is 'nonsense'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Justice Minister pledges full cooperation with UN body on Lebanese missing in Syria
0
World News
2025-06-30
Russia summons Azerbaijan envoy over journalist detentions, RIA reports
World News
2025-06-30
Russia summons Azerbaijan envoy over journalist detentions, RIA reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-18
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
Lebanon News
2025-06-18
MEA cancels flights to Iraq on June 19, 2025
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Arms collection roadmap: Lebanese Army maps out multi-stage disarmament plan—Key phases
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
A win for stability: Lebanon steps away from civil strife
3
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
4
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
5
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
6
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
7
Lebanon News
12:40
UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:40
UNIFIL launches education support project in South Lebanon
8
World News
02:50
Japan PM decides to quit as opponents seek leadership election
World News
02:50
Japan PM decides to quit as opponents seek leadership election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More