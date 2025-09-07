Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City

The Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson on Sunday issued a new evacuation warning for residents in a building in Gaza City and surrounding tents, as Israel called again for Hamas to surrender.

It was the second warning for the same building and tents housing displaced families in little over 24 hours.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel

Evacuation

Warning

Gaza City

Israel

Hamas

